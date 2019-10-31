Digital skills training hub to open in city centre

Google has announced that it will be opening a new digital skills training hub in Belfast.

The Google Digital Garage provides completely free digital skills training and personal coaching sessions. Since launching in 2015, the Digital Garage has visited over 500 UK locations.

The Belfast Digital Garage hub opens at 9 Arthur Square on November 15. It will offer 40 hours of free training content including: First Steps Online, Online Safety, Introduction to Coding, Digital Marketing Strategy and How to Start Your Own Business. One-to-one mentoring will also be available for those who prefer a more tailored approach.

Ronan Harris, Managing Director, Google UK and Ireland commented: “Today, the need for digital skills is growing in all sectors including those which feel far from technology related. With tech vacancies in Belfast growing by 120 percent from 2015 to 2018, there’s never been a more opportune time to help ensure people are equipped with the knowledge needed to succeed in this space.”

Helen Milner, Chief Executive, Good Things Foundation, said: “We’re delighted that we’re continuing our work with Google, in our third garage location in the UK in Belfast. Through our partnership with Google.org, we’re supporting people with limited digital skills and confidence to thrive, realising positive outcomes. This programme is a real opportunity to make a significant impact on digital skills for the city.”