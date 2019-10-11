‘Digital youth’ relaunch for Causeway

The Digital Youth programme has been relaunched for a second year in Portstewart.

The initiative, delivered by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Young Enterprise NI, aims to inform young people about future careers and opportunities within the digital sector.

At the launch in Dominican College, pupils were able to experiment with a range of technology including virtual reality, coding and robotics.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “Following a very successful initial year, I am delighted that we are once again helping to accelerate young people’s entrepreneurial drive and equip them with specific digital skills sought after by employers.”

Carol Fitzsimons MBE, Young Enterprise NI Chief Executive added: “Many young people have no experience of applying digital skills in the workplace and don’t always realise the growing significance of this to employers across a range of sectors.

Digital Ambassador Carly Warke, Zymplify, in Portstewart, said: “We are delighted to be involved with the Digital Youth Programme again this year. It is really important to Zymplify to show local young people the opportunities that are on their doorstep, and to inspire both boys and girls about the career prospects of a job in technology.”