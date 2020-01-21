Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, together with Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Northern Regional College, is delighted to be hosting an Employer Breakfast during the inaugural NI Apprenticeship Week, being held next month.

Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week 2020 is a new initiative offering opportunities, through a dedicated week of events and promotional activity, to demonstrate how apprenticeships work for individuals, businesses, communities and the wider economy. Employers attending the ‘Discover Fresh Thinking and Talent’ breakfast will hear from local businesses and apprentices and gain a better insight into the types of apprenticeship available and how they can help meet the skills needed in priority sectors.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “We’re committed to helping optimise economic outcomes for businesses across the borough and to increasing employment.

“Through partnership events like this with our neighbouring councils and college, we hope to ensure that our local businesses have the support they need to introduce new talent to their workforces and provide pathways for our young people to gain the skills and experience to build the foundations for their career pathway. This initiative is an excellent opportunity to make connections, get advice, and find out how apprentices can bring fresh thinking and talent to your business.”

The free Employer Breakfast will take place on Thursday, February 6 in The Braid, Ballymena and is open to all employers. To register visit: www.mea-apprentice.eventbrite.co.uk