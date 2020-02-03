Diversity Summit is a first for NI

Diversity Mark NI, Northern Irelands only independent not-for-profit Diversity and Inclusion Charter Mark has announced the launch of the Diversity and Inclusion Summit which will take place on Thursday, February 20 at Titanic Belfast.

The Summit will be the first of its kind to take place in Northern Ireland and Diversity Mark NI look forward to welcoming a host of experienced and passionate leaders and is delighted to announce Lord Davies of Abersoch, CBE as keynote speaker.

Sponsored by Allstate, Danske Bank, Denroy and Gilbert-Ash, the theme for the inaugural Summit is ‘Beyond a Tick Box’ with Lord Davies and the other speakers and panellists drawing on their experiences with insights to encourage, educate and empower attendees dedicated to making a genuine difference to diversity and workplace culture.

Lord Davies has made great strives to inform businesses across the UK of the benefits of a diverse and inclusive workforce environment. As Minister of State for Trade, Investment and Small Business, Lord Davies spearheaded ‘The Davies Review’, first introduced in 2010 to examine the underrepresentation of women on boards and presented practical, business-led recommendations to address the gender imbalance on the boards of FTSE 350 companies, offering a voluntary, inclusive approach with actions for all stakeholders.

Head of Business at Diversity Mark NI, Christine White said: “We are thrilled to welcome Lord Davies as the keynote speaker for the Diversity and Inclusion Summit and very much look forward to hearing his thoughts on how businesses throughout NI can work on building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Joining Lord Davies will be two incredibly inspiring women, Laura Bates, founder of the Everyday Sexism Project and writer for the Guardian and New York Times and Ruth Sealy, Associate Professor in Management and Director of Impact at University of Exeter Business School.

“If Diversity goes beyond ‘ticking a box’ with an effective strategy to attract and promote a more diverse workforce, it will naturally lead to a more inclusive culture. When a company’s culture feels fair and inclusive, women and underrepresented groups are happier and more likely to thrive, and many academic studies have revealed that companies with greater diversity perform much better and have lower turnover rates.”

For Summit tickets visit Eventbrite or email admin@diversity-mark-ni.co.uk.

If you are interested in pledging your company’s commitment to the Diversity Charter Mark find out more at https://diversity-mark-ni.co.uk/ or contact Christine White at christine@diversity-mark-ni.co.uk.