Northern Ireland law firm Millar McCall Wylie has launched a corporate social responsibility strategy, centred around having a sustained, positive impact on society. Pictured is Millar McCall Wylie's Robyn-Dee Herdman, Josh Graham, David Mitchell and Roma O'Hagan with Lauren Agnew, USPCA and David Moore, Volunteer Now

Millar McCall Wylie launches corporate social responsibility strategy, centred around having a sustained, positive impact on society

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland law firm Millar McCall Wylie has launched a corporate social responsibility strategy, centred around having a sustained, positive impact on society.

The programme, MMW Impact, will include ongoing outreach in the areas of community, charity, environment and culture. Leading the firm’s CSR focus is director David Mitchell: “As a locally owned, independent firm, doing the right thing for the community has been part of our DNA since we were set up back in 1997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Continued growth in recent years made us recognise the need for a defined strategy that captures our approach to CSR, brings our company values to life and, importantly, motivates our people to champion these from the inside out. The result is MMW Impact, a long-term framework built into our overall business plan, which will be shaped and driven by a dedicated internal team.” Millar McCall Wylie already has a successful annual charity partnership scheme in place, through which the firm raises significant funds and awareness for local causes.

Launching Millar McCall Wylie's new CSR programme MMW IMPACT are Robyn-Dee Herdman, Josh Graham, David Mitchell and Roma O'Hagan PHOTO WILLIAM CHERRY PRESSEYE

In addition, the firm will now collaborate with a wide range of partner organisations, aimed at broadening its reach and impact whilst engaging employees in new and rewarding ways. “This strategy is really about striving to be the best we can be, for the community, for our people, for our clients and for the planet,” continues David.

“We want to empower our team to get involved in areas they’re passionate about, will learn from and can find fulfilment in. We’ll be giving people time to volunteer, taking steps to continually assess and reduce our environmental footprint, developing creative partnerships in the arts sector, and promoting diversity and inclusivity in the workplace and beyond.” Speaking about the value of CSR to the firm, managing partner Jan Cunningham added: “The rollout of MMW Impact is an important development for us. It sits alongside our successful employee engagement programme, MMW Balance, which encourages healthy life/work integration, and supports the physical and mental wellbeing of our team.