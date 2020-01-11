Don’t miss the 2020 MacRobert Award deadline

Calling all engineering firms and their client executives in InvestNI...!

It’s time to get your PR teams in gear for the 2020 MacRobert Award.

Don't miss the MacRobert Award deadline

In 2019 a team from Bombardier Belfast won the Award for an advanced composite aircraft wing that minimises the environmental impact of commercial jets.

They had to make their way through quite a dense pack of Ulster contenders, still others told the award organisers they were intending to submit next year.

So this is a reminder to those teams that the deadline in January 31!

The MacRobert Award is the UK’s longest-running and most prestigious national prize for engineering innovation.

For more than 50 years the Award has celebrated the engineering innovations that have established the UK as a global leader.

It honours the winning organisation with a gold medal, and the team members with a cash prize of £50,000.

The presentation of the Award recognises outstanding engineering innovation, tangible societal benefit and proven commercial success.

The MacRobert Award has identified great British engineering innovations that have not just benefitted the UK but have transformed lives around the world.

The MacRobert Award has recognised step-change innovations that have transformed their sectors, and created jobs and growth, from world-beating software to aircraft engines, from bridges to medical diagnostics.

The McRobert is not new to Northern Ireland - Randox (Antrim) was a winner in 2003, while Andor (now Oxford Instruments in West Belfast) was a finalist in 2012. They joined a role of honour which includes the engineers behind innovations such as the Pegasus jet engine, catalytic converters, the roof of the Millennium Dome and intelligent prosthetic limbs.

A spokesperson explained: “We had been noticeably absent from the bidders more recently and the Bombardier bid for the McRobert was partly a response to the galvanising efforts of Prof Sir John McCanny, one of the judges. He is using some of his well-earned retirement to provoke likely contenders, by e-mail and telephone call, to get off the sofa and submit!

“I understand we had half a dozen near misses last year and others that felt they were not quite ready. I hope they have the time to submit this year. We surely must continue to celebrate this rekindled engineering prowess. Far too few, especially among our young people, realise what engineering genius is among us, men and women, changing the real world of engineering, in fields as diverse as fintech, insurance, health, cyber security and advanced manufacturing.

Originally founded by the MacRobert Trust, the Award is now presented and run by the Royal Academy of Engineering, with support from the Worshipful Company of Engineers.

“The MacRobert Award aims to recognise today the engineering innovations that will shape a greater tomorrow in an ever wider “universe” of engineering, very well represented here in Northern Ireland.”

More information and a full list of previous winners and finalists can be found here. What a delight it would be to recognise another winner in July 2020!