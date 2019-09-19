Donemana man is top apprentice

A Co. Tyrone man has been named Savers UK Apprentice of the Year.

Twenty-three-year-old Craig Holmes, from Donemana, is an apprentice at the Savers store at Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre in Londonderry.

Craig is the firm’s first apprentice in Northern Ireland but now “every shop is wanting someone just like him”, according to Area Manager, Marie Graffin.

Marie said: “Craig is such an honest and hard-working young man, he’s given his all and is a real team player in the store. He’s always so willing to learn and to acquire new skills to develop personally and professionally.”

Savers has 22 outlets in Northern Ireland and plans to open a branch in Dungannon before the end of the month.

The company says that it is keen to extend apprenticeships throughout Northern Ireland.

Craig began working in Savers in Lisnagelvin in October 2017 through an apprenticeship in retail with Babcock Training, one of a number of private training organisations working with Derry City and Strabane District Council which is working with education providers, private training organisations, careers service and companies to encourage people to avail of apprenticeship opportunities .

Craig said: “With an apprenticeship, you get to see everything that the job involves. I’m now at supervisor level and really enjoy having the responsibility.”