Donnelly announces new partnership

Donnelly Group, Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned new and used vehicle retailer, has announced a new partnership with premium Equestrian & Leisure vehicle manufacturer, Overlander Vehicles.

Donnelly Group is now the official retail partner and distributor of Overlander Vehicles in Northern Ireland, with a range of models available at its Dungannon, Londonderry, Enniskillen and Mallusk locations.

Terence Donnelly, Executive Chairman at Donnelly Group said: “Our partnership with Overlander Vehicles presents an exciting opportunity for the Donnelly Group to provide a brand-new product offering to customers interested in equestrian vehicles across the province.

“Overlander is a premium manufacturer and is an approved vehicle converter for Peugeot – one of the Donnelly Group’s brand partners – meaning the range of Overlander Vehicles available at the Donnelly Group will be of the same high quality that our customers have come to know and expect.

“Anyone interested in learning more about the range of Overlander Vehicles now available can call in to our Dungannon, Londonderry, Enniskillen or Mallusk branches, where our specialist team members are on hand to discuss purchasing, hire, trade-in and finance options.”

As part of the Hireco Group, Overlander Vehicles are available for short term and contract hire.

Overlander Vehicles are currently manufactured in Ballymena. Customers can choose from a range of customisation options including, graphic wrap or paint, interior composite colours and luxury leather interiors.

Ronan Hamill, Managing Director of Overlander Vehicles said: “The R160 is truly the next generation equestrian vehicle, designed with the needs and requirements of the horse and the equine professional in mind, and with high specification as standard. Horse safety and comfort are key features of the R160, this coupled with the high quality build make for a safe and reliable product, designed to stand the tough tests presented to it.

“The Donnelly Group is an ideal distribution partner for Overlander Vehicles, with its reach throughout the province, we can provide the best level of support, service and value to customers throughout Northern Ireland.

“Our equestrian products are manufactured in fully accredited facilities and have achieved the highest certification. Overlander Vehicles hold both Peugeot and Full European Type Approval.

“We look forward to developing a close working relationship with the Donnelly Group and providing Northern Ireland customers with a range of high-quality equestrian vehicle options.”