Donnelly appoints new manager

Donnelly Group, Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned new and used vehicle retailer, has appointed Dungannon native, Karl McQuaid as Business Development Manager across the Group’s Volkswagen Van Centres.

Karl has a wealth of sales experience and will be the Business Development Manager at all three Donnelly Volkswagen Van Centres – Enniskillen, Derry-Londonderry and Dungannon.

This appointment comes at an exciting time for Donnelly Group, following a recent announcement that the Donnelly Volkswagen Van Centre Moy Road, Dungannon is relocating to the Group’s state of the art M1 complex.

Of his appointment, Karl said: “Since joining the Group I have really enjoyed working alongside my team. I’m proud to be part of such a prestigious family run business and to represent the Donnelly and Volkswagen Commercial brands.

“The recent relocation of the Dungannon Van Centre demonstrates the Donnelly Group’s forward thinking, customer centric approach and is a brilliant opportunity for our team to continue to provide customers with the best deals, offers, service and support when choosing their next Volkswagen van.”

All new and approved used Das Welt Auto Volkswagen Vans will now be available in one convenient location at the Donnelly Group M1 complex. The Volkswagen Service Centre will remain at the Donnelly Group Moy Road location.

Lesley Ann Cunnah, Donnelly Volkswagen Site Director, said: “Our Donnelly Volkswagen Van Centres have gone from strength to strength in recent years and we are confident that with Karl as Business Development Manager this success will continue.

“Through the maintenance of our close working relationship with Volkswagen, we have established Donnelly Volkswagen Van Centres as a one stop shop for commercial customers across Northern Ireland.

“I look forward to continuing to work alongside Karl and the rest of the Volkswagen Commercial team to match customers with the right vehicle for them at the right price.”

Donnelly Volkswagen Van Centres are located in Enniskillen, Dungannon and Eglinton. Additional service centres for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles can be found at Donnelly Group locations in Dungannon and Mallusk.

For more information please visit www.donnellygroup.co.uk