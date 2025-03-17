Newtownabbey BradEx is a company excellence in logistics in Ireland, and recently celebrated their first anniversary, marking an extraordinary year of growth and innovation. Pictured is JP Harkin, director and Jo Doherty, director

Newtownabbey transport firm BradEx has marked its first anniversary, celebrating an extraordinary year of growth and achievement under the leadership of co-director Jo Doherty.

Since its launch in 2024, BradEx has become one of Ireland’s most trusted logistics companies, partnering with some of the country’s biggest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands and multinationals. Specializing in precision and reliability, the company has experienced remarkable success in its first year of operation.

Under the strategic direction of Jo Doherty and co-director JP Harkin, BradEx has expanded its fleet from a modest two trucks and four trailers to an impressive 24 trucks and 30 trailers. The company has transported 120,000 tonnes of goods over 2.5 million kilometres, with a workforce that has grown from five to over 40 people. This remarkable growth highlights BradEx’s commitment to setting new standards in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) logistics sector.

As one of the few women in senior leadership positions in the transport and logistics industry in Ireland, Jo’s role at BradEx is central to its success. Based at the company’s headquarters, she oversees the commercial, operational, and administrative strategy, working closely with her team to navigate logistics challenges and ensure seamless operations for high-profile clients.

“Transport has long been seen as a male-dominated industry, but that’s changing,” Jo explained.

“At BradEx, we’re fostering a culture that values diversity, innovation, and teamwork. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished in just one year and excited for the future."

Jo’s leadership comes at a time when female representation in leadership roles within the logistics sector remains limited. According to a 2022 report from Women in Logistics Ireland, women occupy only 19% of senior roles in the industry, making Jo’s position even more significant and inspiring for future generations of women looking to break into leadership positions.

BradEx’s rapid growth is a result of its ability to meet the demanding needs of major FMCG clients. The company specializes in chilled and ambient transport, multi-drop deliveries, and operates a fleet of temperature-monitored trailers to ensure the safe delivery of fresh and frozen products. This attention to detail and commitment to quality have made BradEx a preferred logistics partner for some of the largest names in the food retail sector.

Co-director JP Harkin, who leads the company’s fleet operations, continued: “Our work with global brands reflects our commitment to excellence in every delivery. The past year has been a testament to the dedication of our team, both on the road and behind the scenes.”

With a strong focus on the future, BradEx is preparing to build on its achievements. Plans for the coming year include further expanding its fleet, embracing sustainable transport solutions, and continuing to cultivate a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Reflecting on the company’s success, Jo Doherty, added: “Our success is a testament to the incredible team we’ve built, the trust of our clients, and the belief that no challenge is too big. The transport industry has endless opportunities, and I hope more women feel inspired to take on leadership roles in this space.”