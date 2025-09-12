Drumglass High School marks historic handover after 25-year Public Private Partnership

Dungannon, Northern Ireland – 29 August 2025 Drumglass High School celebrated a landmark moment as the school was officially handed over to the Education Authority, concluding a 25-year partnership under Northern Ireland’s first Public Private Partnership (PPP) scheme in the education sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ceremonial event brought together representatives from the Education Authority, Foresight, IML, and H&J Martin Group, as well as school staff, governors, and distinguished guests — including Mr Richard Pengelly, Chief Executive of the Education Authority, whose presence underscored the significance of the occasion.

Mary Shilliday, Principal of Drumglass High School, welcomed attendees and reflected on the legacy of the partnership:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are so many people who have made a significant contribution to the management and maintenance of our building and facilities — of which I am extremely proud. Visitors consistently comment on the condition of our school, and that is a testament to the dedication of our partners.”

Roy Kyle, Mary Shilliday, Richard Pengelly, Aileen Gardiner, Tim Milhill, Chris Reid, Gary Millar.

Mary extended heartfelt thanks to Stephen Magill and the entire H&J Martin team for their professionalism and support throughout the years, as well as to Mount Charles for their long-standing service in catering and cleaning.

“To the engineers and support staff who’ve worked tirelessly behind the scenes: thank you. Your work has allowed us to focus on what matters most — the pupils. You’ve helped create a safe, clean, and welcoming environment where learning could thrive.”

Chris Reid, speaking on behalf of H&J Martin Group, reflected on the journey that began in 2000:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This moment represents the closing of a remarkable chapter. Since construction, we’ve proudly maintained the site to the highest standards. Our work has ranged from maintenance and inspections to catering and cleaning — all delivered with a spirit of partnership.”

Ceremonial key being handed over

Chris also acknowledged key collaborators including Gary Millar (Education Authority), Aileen Gardiner (IML), and Tim Mihill and Roy Kyle from Foresight, whose contributions were instrumental in the success of the project.

Roy Kyle, representing Foresight, highlighted the project’s milestones:

“Financial close was achieved on 29 June 1999. The school became operational on 1 September 2000. And now, after a quarter of a century, we reach the handover on 31 August 2025 — right at 23:59.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy Kyle paid tribute to the many individuals who supported the project, including Bernard Bateson, Stephen Magill, Kyle Russell, Chris Reid, John McConnell, Kieron Millar, John McFall, and Dennis, as well as school staff Mary Shilliday and Paula McCord, whose collaboration helped maintain a positive and productive working relationship.

Richard Pengelly being handed the ceremonial key by Mary Shilliday.

Looking ahead, Mary spoke with optimism about the future:

“The transfer of our school into the care of the Education Authority is a new chapter. It means our school community is now directly connected to the full network of support, expertise, and resources offered by the Education Authority.”

She also welcomed the TUPE transfer of Mount Charles and H&J Martin Group Facilities Management staff into the Drumglass team, reinforcing the school’s commitment to continuity and community.

“As we mark this handover, let us do so with gratitude for the past, pride in the present, and excitement for the future.”