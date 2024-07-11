Co-Down construction firm Graham recently welcomed two VIPs when they dropped into Belfast to add a bit of colour.

The famous Dulux mascots Apple and America are brother and sister and part of the famous Old English Sheepdog lineage that dates back to the 1960's.

Dulux calls on their services regularly to promote their paint brand and Graham was lucky to have them visit two of their new development projects – Nelson Place and The Europa Hotel.

A spokesperson from Graham, explained: “We were delighted to recently welcome two celebrity guests from Dulux to our student residence project at Nelson Place in Belfast.

“Everyone has been hard at work to finish the project, so this was a welcome moment of relaxed fun before the final dash to hand over this impressive student accommodation in time for the 2024 autumn student intake.

“Apple and America are brother and sister and part of the famous Dulux Dog lineage that dates back to the 1960's. Dulux call on their services regularly to promote their brand and we were delighted that Graham had the good fortune to have them visit not only Nelson Place, but also The Europa Hotel, where the team recently completed a refurbishment of the penthouse and business suite.

“On behalf of Greystar and Lacuna Developments, the £48 million project will deliver 774 bedrooms and recreational facilities set across 245,000 sq. ft.

"As one of the largest student accommodation complexes in Belfast, the development will also feature a shared sports and games hall, as well as a wellness room, physiotherapy suite, social areas, a café and a gym.”

1 . Graham VIPS Co-Down construction firm Graham recently welcomed Dulux mascots Apple and America when they dropped into Belfast. Pictured is an inspector in training. Credit: Graham Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Graham VIPS Co-Down construction firm Graham recently welcomed Dulux mascots Apple and America when they dropped into Belfast. Pictured is some of the Graham site team and guests at Nelson Street. Credit: Graham Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Graham VIPS Co-Down construction firm Graham recently welcomed Dulux mascots Apple and America when they dropped into Belfast. Credit: Graham Photo: u Photo Sales