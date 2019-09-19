Dundrum to get new £84m fibre network

Northern Ireland’s full fibre broadband provider has begun rolling out its brand-new fibre network in Dundrum, County Down, as part of an £84m investment.

The company, which was formed last year, by telecoms executives Conal Henry and Dominic Kearns has plans to roll out its new fibre broadband network across dozens of towns and villages in Northern Ireland over the coming months.

Fibrus plans to employ 80 direct staff over the next 18 months and create job opportunities for sub-contractors helping to deliver the network.

To launch the new connection, Fibrus was recently joined by Dundrum’s most famous son Patrick Kielty at an event in the town, which will see a “new, fast broadband service” for homes and businesses in the local area.

Fibrus chairman, Conal Henry said: “We’re delighted to finally get underway with the roll-out and can’t wait to bring the digital infrastructure to Northern Ireland that is fit for purpose and future proof for the next 30 to 50 years.

“Resilient and fast full fibre connectivity is the cornerstone of the most advanced societies and we will invest heavily in connecting homes and businesses throughout Northern Ireland.

“The Fibrus team has been working hard to get ready for this build and we continue to strengthen our team with the expertise to build a state-of-the-art network at pace.

“We are also delighted to announce the appointment of Conor Harrison as our chief operating officer, who brings over 20 years’ experience building telecoms networks. The Fibrus team and wider community will greatly benefit from his knowledge.

“Our initial investment in full fibre broadband is £84m and we have exciting plans to increase the roll-out of this innovative and transformative technology across Northern Ireland.

“The UK government has set out its ambitious plans for swapping out the legacy copper with new fibre infrastructure and Fibrus plans to play a central role in reaching ubiquitous fibre coverage in Northern Ireland by 2033.”