Dunluce Centre sale will go ahead

Following a call-in to challenge a decision by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council on December 7, 2021, to sell the Dunluce Centre Portrush to the preferred bidder, members voted again on the following:

“That Council accept Mr O’Donnell’s financial bid of £1.21m and his proposal for the development of a Family Entertainment Centre at the Dunluce Centre subject to due legal process being completed for the transfer of title and any legal covenants concerning the development of the site.”