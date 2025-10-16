Dunmurry biotech reports rising margins, a healthy order book, and positive market sentiment — with new contract wins and a key US patent reinforcing momentum

By Claire Cartmill
Published 16th Oct 2025, 18:10 BST
Despite a dip in first-half revenues, chairman says Fusion Antibodies is emerging from a challenging period, with operational improvements, investor engagement, and a robust sales pipeline setting the stage for an improved second half

The chairman of Belfast biotech Fusion Antibodies has pointed to a "robust existing order book, promising sales opportunities pipeline and better market sentiment" as the listed company looks to continue building the momentum of its turnaround.

The listed contract research organisation, which floated in 2017, was established in 2001 as a spin out from Queen's University Belfast. It provides a range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.

In a first-half update ahead of its AGM, the business said unaudited revenues for HY26 were approximately £838,000, down from £1.2m in the first half of the previous year.

Chairman of Belfast biotech Fusion Antibodies Simon Douglas has pointed to a "robust existing order book, promising sales opportunities pipeline and better market sentiment" as the listed company looks to continue building the momentum of its turnaround

But chairman Simon Douglas said that while revenues were down on the prior year H1, they "represent a notable increase on the second half of last year (£755,000) and, unlike last year, we anticipate an even stronger performance in H2 supported by our robust existing order book, promising sales opportunities pipeline and better market sentiment".

He added: "Unaudited gross margin for the period was 30%, compared to 22% in the prior year which reflects our improved operational efficiency and our ability to create value. Cash as at 30 September 2025 was £251k and is tracking in line with management's expectations."

Fusion Antibodies achieved a significant milestone during the first half with the grant of its US patent covering the OptiMAL library design and method and has continued its collaboration with the National Cancer Institute.

Looking at other highlights, Simon added: "Among a range of new contract wins, we were selected to develop a stable cell line for a US based biotechnology company and were awarded multiple contract wins for humanisation projects with divisions of major pharmaceutical companies, further demonstrating our recognised expertise in antibody engineering.

"Investor and stakeholder engagement has been significantly strengthened through a series of investor presentations including face to face meetings in London and Belfast as well as further development of the interactive investor hub at investorhub.fusionantibodies.com."

In its full-year results in September, Fusion Antibodies reported an improved set of results and said it had switched from 'survival mode' to a 'turnaround phase' .

Related topics:BelfastAGM
