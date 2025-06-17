First ever direct route from Northern Ireland to Lapland will take off for the festive season with easyJet

Northern Ireland’s largest airline, easyJet, will add two new routes to its network, offering even more choice for the winter season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flights are now on sale at easyJet.com and via the app, allowing customers to book early for the best fares.

Among the new destinations now available from the UK is Rovaniemi in Finland - also known as Lapland - with easyJet offering the first and only direct connection to Finland from Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas services will launch from Belfast International to Rovaniemi from 2 December and will operate twice weekly every Tuesday and Saturday. As the official home of Santa Claus, Rovaniemi is a snowy paradise offering the ultimate festive experience. From meeting Santa and his elves busy in the workshop in the world-famous Santa Claus Village to thrilling husky sledding and snowmobile safaris, every moment is wrapped in magic.

The airline has also introduced a new service from Belfast City to Edinburgh starting on 26 October and operating five times a week, providing customers with even more direct and convenient domestic connections for business and leisure travellers alike to the capital of Scotland.

The new routes provide customers in Northern Ireland with an even greater range of destinations when looking to book their next winter getaway.

easyJet holidays offers a wide selection of city break packages to Edinburgh for the winter 2025 season, with 68 hotels available for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All packages include flights and hotel, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK Country Manager, said: "We’re delighted to be offering yet another fantastic range of new routes, providing even more choice for our customers across the UK whether they’re looking to escape on a city break, hit the slopes, enjoy a festive getaway.

"With flights and holidays now available on even more routes for the winter, we’re providing greater direct connectivity for customers all across the UK to Europe and beyond and offering great value for money, always aiming to make travel easy.”

Dan Owens, CEO, Belfast International Airport, said: "We are delighted to welcome this new direct service to Rovaniemi in Finland with easyJet. This route is fantastic news for families and winter enthusiasts across Northern Ireland, offering access to the magical experience of Lapland across the winter season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It underscores our commitment to expanding our network and providing diverse, exciting travel options for our passengers, further strengthening Belfast International Airport's role as a vital gateway for the region.”

Ellie McGimpsey, aviation development manager at Belfast City Airport, said: “It is fantastic to see easyJet add another destination to its portfolio of routes from Belfast City Airport, giving passengers even more choice and convenience from the heart of the city.

“Since taking off from Belfast City Airport in 2021, easyJet has shown impressive growth, further reinforcing its commitment to providing our passengers with great value flights across the UK and Europe.

“With our unbeatable location and speedy security times, passengers travelling to Edinburgh can look forward to a smooth and enjoyable journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flights on new routes from Northern Ireland are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app starting from:

· Belfast International to Rovaniemi will operate twice a week on Tuesday and Saturdays from 2nd December with fares starting from £65.99*