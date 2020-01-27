Eclectic injects £1m investment

A new holistic wellness studio will open in Bangor this spring at an investment of £1m and with the creation of 10 jobs. Eclectic, located on Main Street, will bring an eclectic range of mind and body treatments right to the heart of the town centre.

In a lovingly restored three storey building, the bespoke surroundings will offer Reformer and classical pilates, podiatry and physiotherapy, while promoting an ambience of relaxation and taking an holistic approach to wellness with a full range of spa inspired beauty treatments and complementary therapies.

Nicola Morrison, co-founder of Eclectic, a new �1m holistic wellness studio opening in Bangor, with builder Gerard McManus of GP McManus builders

Announcing plans of the arrival of Eclectic into Bangor, co-founder Nicola Morrison, said: “We are excited to announce our plans for Eclectic, which represents a major investment into Bangor, bringing a new concept in holistic wellness to the town this spring. When considering where to locate this £1m business, we were drawn to Main Street, due to the accessibility for our clientele and the prospect of being part and parcel of the fabric of the town centre. We have worked tirelessly with architects, interior designers, builders and fit out specialists to create an inspirational oasis of tranquillity.”

Joining Nicola in the business are Pilates Platform instructors Cara McEwan and Kerri Irvine from Bangor. They will offer a full timetable of Reformer and classical pilates while staff are currently being recruited to bring other aspects of the Eclectic brand to life.

Nicola added: “We are committed to investing in the local community and are currently recruiting for full and part time physiotherapists, podiatrists and beauty industry professionals. We are confident that we will attract the best in local talent from north down who are seeking an opportunity to develop their career with our business during an unprecedented time for Bangor’s regeneration.”

For further information on the full and part time positions available at Eclectic, email eclecticnorthernireland@gmail.com.