Eglinton SME firm wins Innovation award

Hawthorn Heights, based in Eglinton, is one of only five businesses across the island that has been recognised for its innovation capabilities by InterTradeIreland’s FUSION Programme.

The company specialises in the design and installation of play parks, sports pitches and landscaping. The SME has been in business for twenty years and has recently doubled its turnover with assistance from InterTradeIreland.

The firm took part in InterTradeIreland’s FUSION programme - an initiative that supports business development and innovation by partnering companies with third level institutions, and high calibre graduates in science, engineering or technology for up to 18 months. The graduate works directly with the business to deliver new products or improved processes.

Hawthorn Heights was partnered with graduate Ciaran Farren and the academic team from the Sligo Institute of Technology. This innovative collaboration has helped Hawthorn Heights grow dramatically and win new business.

Steven McGuinness, Managing Director explained: “With the FUSION programme, we had a chance to take a look at where we could build more forward-thinking efficient systems and methods into the business. It’s made us more responsive and robust. In fact, as a result of the success of the FUSION programme, we have moved to bigger premises. We have 50 per cent more work and are continuing to expand. I’d recommend the FUSION programme to any business.”

FUSION Graduate Ciaran Farren has now secured full-time employment with the firm, he added: “It was great to come into such an open-minded business that was ready to embrace change. If an SME works with an academic partner, it can bring in a different type of expertise which can really benefit any business. For a graduate too, it’s an opportunity to come into an SME and make a real difference.”

Alan Morrow, Director of Operations at InterTradeIreland commented: “Hawthorn Heights are to be congratulated. They have now built innovative processes into their business, which enables them to take a very strategic approach to business growth. This has helped to future-proof their business and build a pipeline of work. InterTradeIreland is delighted to award Hawthorn Heights FUSION Exemplar Status.

“It is important that we recognise Hawthorn Heights success, which we hope will encourage other SMEs to participate in the FUSION programme to improve their productivity and increase their revenue potential.”