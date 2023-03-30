The Consumer Council has issued a reminder of the pending changes due to kick in tomorrow in what consumers will be paying to Power NI, Electric Ireland, SSE Electricity and Click Energy.

This is happening because, whilst wholesale energy prices are coming down, changes are being made to the level of the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) subsidy from government, says the Consumer Council.

• Power NI, the biggest electricity firm in the Province with over 470,000 customers, will see prices rise by +14% for this new quarter (start of April to end of June) as compared to the one before, says the council.

This will take the typical bill for those with credit meters (as opposed to those using top-up cards) from £847 during January 1 to March 31, to £966 during April 1 to June 30.

This, and the changes below ,are a result of a combination of both tariff changes and cuts to government subsidy.

• SSE Airtricity is the next biggest operator, with over 160,000 customers. Its customers can expect a jump of 37%.

This would take the typical quarterly bill from £899 to £1,229.

• Electric Ireland’s roughly 96,000 customers can expect to see a change of +18%.

This would take a typical quarterly bill from £1,059 to £1,249.

• Budget Energy, with over 80,000 customers, are not expected to see a change to its £1,337 typical quarterly bill.

• Meanwhile those using little Click Energy, with about 24,000 customers, look set to see their typical quarterly bill hiked by 41%, going from £801 in the first quarter of the year to £1,132 for the coming one.

• When it comes to gas bills, SSE Airtricity – with 194,000 or so customers – can expect a +15% hike (with typical quarterly bill going from £1,103 to £1,266).

• Firmus Gas’ bills outside greater Belfast (62,000 customers) look set to drop by -14%, with quarterly bills going from £1,327 to £1,147.

• Within the greater Belfast area (43,200 customers), Firmus Gas users can expect a -19% cut to their typical quarterly bills, going from £1,466 to £1,190

Niall Martindale, CEO of Firmus Energy, said: “We have always committed to our customers that as soon as market conditions allowed us to lower our prices we would do so, and tomorrow we are introducing our second price cut of the year.

"We recognise the wider cost of living challenges within the communities we serve, and at firmus, we are working hard to make a positive change for each and every one of our customers.”

