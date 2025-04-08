Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Quirky Weddings partner with Galgorm to launch a Wedding Planning Social that promises to take the “I haven’t a clue” out of “I do!”

A Northern Ireland firm has teamed up with Galgorm Resort to host Wedding Planning Social.

Quirky Weddings, the company behind the Quirky Weddings Boutique Wedding Fair and the recently launched WedPlnr app, has joined forces with the Ballymena resort to offer couples a unique and stress-free approach to wedding planning.

On Sunday, April 27, from 2pm to 5pm, the two companies will host the Wedding Planning Social, an event designed to help couples navigate the often overwhelming process of organizing their big day.

According to a recent survey from The Gilchrist Collection, 84% of brides report feeling stressed during the wedding planning process, with over a quarter considering it the most stressful event of their lives. As planning a wedding can feel like a daunting task with endless details to consider, Quirky Weddings aims to make the journey easier and more enjoyable for couples.

Quirky Weddings co-founder Saima Akram, explained: “Your wedding day is one of the most important days of your life so you would hope to have fun planning it. The reality for many couples is it can be incredibly daunting. It’s hard to know what to ask and how to make the right decisions. Does the hotel cater for our guest list? Will the Bridal Boutique supply a range that suits my budget?

“Every couple is unique and so too are their requirements. The Wedding Planning Social aims to make the planning much more enjoyable and intimate, comprising of a series of fireside chats with suppliers, one to one conversations and the chance to have your questions answered there and then.”

Quirky Weddings co-founders Cate Conway and Saima Akram and the Galgorm Resort launch The Wedding Planning Social

The event will feature panel discussions, with Cate Conway, fellow co-founder of Quirky Weddings and a radio presenter, leading the sessions.

She added: “We wanted to create an event where couples can get real, practical advice in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. This isn’t a typical wedding fair – it’s all about genuine guidance from industry experts while enjoying a bit of craic along the way!

"This is your opportunity to get all the answers you need in one afternoon and embark on a calmer countdown to your big day!”

The Wedding Planning Social will take place in The Great Hall at the Galgorm Resort with registration from 1.30pm.

