End of an era as Bowling Alley at CentrePoint Leisure Complex in Lurgan closes
From it opened in 1988, the CentrePoint Leisure Complex in Lurgan was magnet for entertainment with its brand new bowling alley and cinema.
It first opened with the Bowling Alley, a popular venue for young people and young couples in the 1980s.
About six months later came the Hollywood Bar and L.A Niteclub with its iconic photos and central horseshoe bar.
Many a wedding and christening was held there over the years.
Owned by Brian McCrory, he ensured Centrepoint was family-orientated.
His daughter Julie said: “As a close family we all had our own special memories from our times working and playing throughout it over the years.
“We would love to hear what your readers’ memories are,” she said.
While the bar had closed some years ago, the Bowling Alley was still going strong until Covid-19 hit and entertainment venues were hit hard by restrictions.
The CentrePoint is still very much a hive of entertainment, hosting the Cascade Bingo and Casino as well as an Irish Dancing school and two Indoor 3g pitches.
It also has D-bees Off sales, Hollywood Tan And Glam and Power cuts hairdressers.
Kerry said: “We are now actively looking for new tenants to complement our existing tenants.”
If anyone is interested in this prime location, contact Julie at Kingham Property Services Phone: 028 3834 8383
