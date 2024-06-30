Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martha’s House in Coleraine cited ‘rising costs’ and ‘the aftermath of Covid’ as the reason

A Northern Ireland family-run coffee shop has closed after 22-years with the owners citing ‘rising costs’ and ‘the aftermath of Covid’ as the reason.

Martha’s House in Coleraine took to social media this weekend to tell customers of their ‘deep regret’ at closing their doors ‘for the final time’.

They posted: “After many amazing years running Martha’s as a family business it is with deep regret our doors have closed for the final time.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank every single person for the amazing custom we have had over the years!

“We will always remember and cherish every single memory we have made with our customers, the good and the bad! To some we were just a coffee shop and to others a friendship, somewhere we could share many of laughs and sometimes hardship. Without you all there would have been no Martha’s to begin with .

“Like many small businesses, rising costs, particularly within this sector, and also dealing with the aftermath of Covid has created an environment where we no longer feel this is sustainable.