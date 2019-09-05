Energy company firmus cuts gas prices

Energy company firmus has announced that it is to reduce natural gas tariffs for its 95,000 customers in Northern Ireland by 8.77% from next month.

The firm’s decision is set to benefit home and business customers in greater Belfast and the “Ten Towns” network area, which covers Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon, Limavady, Londonderry and Newry.

According to firmus, the typical household bill in the Ten Towns area will drop by £61 per year, while customers in the greater Belfast area will see their bills fall by £54 per year.

Confirming the price change, Michael Scott, managing director of firmus energy, said: “We are pleased to announce a reduction in natural gas bills for our customers, particularly as we come into the winter months. firmus energy continually monitors and reviews its tariffs to ensure customers are getting the best prices possible and the steady drop in wholesale gas commodity costs over the last year has allowed firmus energy to pass these savings onto our customers.”

He added: “A price reduction is always welcome news and I am delighted that over 95,000 homes and businesses across the Province will soon receive a letter with details of our price drop. The new, lower natural gas cost will come into effect in early October.”

The company, which is based in Antrim and directly employs almost 100 local staff, said its price reduction follows consultation with the utility regulator, the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland and the Department of the Economy and has coincided with the fall in wholesale gas commodity costs over the last year.