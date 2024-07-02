Enniskillen hotel celebrates first anniversary of luxury self-catering studios
Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges is celebrating the first anniversary of its luxury self-catering studios and maintains a consistent growth path with its policy of continual re-investment which has seen over £4million spent over the last three years.
In this time, the Enniskillen hotel has doubled its luxurious self-catering accommodation collection, which includes Woodland Lodges with private hot tubs, Lakeside lodges and Lakeland studios.
Since opening in July 2023, over 5,000 guests have enjoyed a Lakeland Studio break and made ‘Memories By The Lakes’.
Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges, finance director Jacqueline Wright, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating a hugely successful first year of our Lakeland Studios which have been the perfect addition to our extensive collection of luxury accommodation.
"The continued investment in our product demonstrates our commitment to providing a unique visitor experience and the new studios have played a key role in our 20% increase in turnover over this three year period.”
Leigh Watson, HR director added: “It’s a double celebration for us as we are also thrilled to have been named Hotel of the Year (Under 75 Rooms) at the Licensed & Catering News Awards. This prestigious accolade is in recognition of our continued investment, luxurious accommodation and facilities, our hard-working and dedicated employees, and the first-class experience we provide our guests.”
