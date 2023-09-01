Jonathan owns and runs Buchanan Farm Foods with wife Lois. The business, which is located on a family farm near Kilrea, recently gained a UK Great Taste Award for his unique Irish peat smoked bacon from the Guild of Fine Foods in London. The new award joins recognition for his free-range turkeys from the Guild of Fine Foods.

“Offering a complete catering service is a logical expansion of our small business which is based on a range of artisan meats including poultry, lamb and pork,” says Jonathan. “We’ve also developed other successful products including celebration cakes.”

The new catering service offers customers a complete menu of quality meats that are ideal for a wide range of events including weddings, birthdays and celebration parties. He also supplies his hand cured bacon, in particular, to delis in Belfast and other parts of Northern Ireland.

The catering service follows his successful launch of a farm shop, which he built himself on the small farm, offering local people a wide selection of artisan foods in addition to his portfolio of fresh and packaged meats. He also takes his meat products to food markets around Northern Ireland such as the popular Inn’s Farmers’ Market near Carryduff in south Belfast.

Jonathan is understandably proud of the recent Great Taste Award gold star for his unique peat smoked bacon.

“We were thrilled to gain the recognition because it is helping to increase awareness of our products here and further afield. The awards for our turkeys also helped to build sales,” he explains.

The bacon is dry cured and cold smoked over traditional Irish peat, turf as we know it, from the local area. It’s smoked slowly for a short time over the embers of a turf fire, which provides a very distinctive flavour. The bacon is from a long established local supplier and is fully traceable.

“The bacon is an integral part of our focus on developing deliciously different flavours for our all our meats,” continues Jonathan, who has also developed mutton and lamb products and a wide variety of sausages. “The bacon has a subtle smoked aroma and a deliciously different taste, according to the Great Taste judges,” he continues.

The peat smoked bacon, he continues, is the result of his work to create different products that set the business apart in the marketplace. “I believe we need to be different in what has become an intensely competitive marketplace. There are a host of bacon producers throughout Ireland. Our focus is on great tasting foods,” he adds.

Buchanan’s already has an impressive reputation for producing superb turkey products that included meat aged in a small Himalayan salt chamber that Jonathan also constructed on the farm.

“We’ve marketed the peat smoked bacon at farmers’ markets in Northern Ireland and received very positive feedback from shoppers,” he continues.

Hand cured bacon has won awards

Jonathan is already gearing up for the Christmas season. He’s a consignment of turkeys to rear and prepare for the Christmas using a technique that has won him a series of awards as well as business from families across Northern Ireland and several delis and farm shops.

He’s a first-generation farmer from Kilrea who has been rearing free-range turkeys since 1990. The enterprising husband and wife team sell the farm’s turkeys and other meats at markets and shows around the province and also supply customers through their small farm shop. Orders are already flowing in for his prized birds that are fed a unique and natural diet.

“The turkeys are free to roam around the farm and then processed to keep stress to a minimum,” Jonathan says. “Everything we do with the turkeys is like turning the clock back by more than 150 years. The turkeys are dry plucked and then hung in our cold store to allow them to dry-age - just like great steak,” he says.

Farming is his life. He grew up on the family farm and always wanted to rear turkeys.

