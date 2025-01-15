Entrepreneurs invited to pitch up at IoD Women’s Leadership Conference
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Held during the Women’s Leadership Conference, which takes place in Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on Friday, March 7, the pitch competition has become a highlight of the event and involves five female founders taking to the stage to deliver a 60 second pitch for their business. After a live audience vote, one lucky business owner will walk away with a cash prize of £4,000.
The competition is open to female founders across all sectors, the only requirement is that the business is based in NI and has been in operation for less than two years.
To be considered, interested entrepreneurs are invited to apply online before the deadline of January 31. Those who have successfully made the shortlist will be contacted directly by the IoD NI.
Kirsty McManus, national director, Institute of Directors Northern Ireland, is encouraging female entrepreneurs to put themselves forward and take part in the competition.
“This will be the eighth year we have included the pitch competition as part of our Women’s Leadership Conference, and it has become one of the most popular features of the event. Our conference is all about celebrating positive female leadership and the impact this can make but we can’t do this without including the leaders of tomorrow.
“That’s what the pitch competition is really about, showing the exciting pipeline of talent we have here and giving female founders the opportunity to showcase their venture.
“Not only is there a chance to win a cash prize for your business, but the conference is also a great networking event. We will have around 600 business leaders and potential investors in the room so there is a real opportunity to present your plans to an audience who can support you to meet your business goals.”
Headline speakers for this year’s conference, which is sponsored once again by Herbert Smith Freehills, have already been announced and will see founder of the 30% club, mother of nine, and described by Fortune magazine as one of the world’s 50 Greatest Leaders, Baroness Helena Morrisey DBE and BBC Presenter, disability activist, and author of Blind Not Broken, Lucy Edwards, top the bill.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.