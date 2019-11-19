Entrepreneurs invited to Start-up Show

Aspiring entrepreneurs are being encouraged to attend the Belfast Start-Up Show which is being held as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

It will be held at the Clayton Hotel on Wednesday, November 20 from 2.30pm-6.30pm.

Supported by Belfast City Council, the Belfast Start-Up Show is aimed at pre-start, early-start and growing businesses.

Speaking at the event launch, Belfast Lord Mayor, councillor John Finucane said: “We’ve made a commitment in The Belfast Agenda to foster business growth in the city – so we support early-stage and growing businesses with a range of tailored programmes, initiatives and events.

“We really value the contribution that entrepreneurs and businesses make to Belfast and I’m delighted to see the inspirational line up that’s in place for the Belfast Start-Up Show. I’d encourage both budding entrepreneurs and established enterprises to attend this important free event – you’ll gain valuable advice, tips and guidance on starting-out or taking your business to the next level.”

Entrepreneurs speaking at the show will include Brendan McDowell, founder of BPerfect Cosmetics, who started the BPerfect brand selling from a stall in the Kennedy Centre in west Belfast.

Since then, he has created 20 unique beauty products and is now recognised on a global level.

He will be joined on stage by David Maxwell, now the MD of Mexican fast casual food brand Boojum which, under his leadership, has grown from five locations and 120 staff to what will soon be 18 locations with 500 staff.

The event is also being supported by Pacem Accounting & Tax Advisory.

Elizabeth Crossan explains: “Supporting small businesses is at the core of what we do, and their activity is a fundamental part of the Northern Ireland economy. Showcasing exemplars and information on available support is a key element of helping entrepreneurs grow their ventures.”

The event is free to attend and seats can be reserved at https://belfaststartupshow.eventbrite.co.uk.

For the full programme of Global Entrepreneurship Week events, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/gew