Entries open for Lisburn and Castlereagh business awards

Businesses in the Lisburn and Castlereagh council area are being invited to enter the LCCC Business Awards.

Launching the awards, Ald. Allan Ewart MBE, chair of the Development Committee at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, said: “We are home to many companies who not only contribute to our local economy but whose success makes a significant impact on the overall economic prosperity of Northern Ireland.

“It is so important to recognise and support the tremendous achievements of these businesses, many of whom are flying the flag for Lisburn & Castlereagh on the world stage as well as closer to home.

“With 15 categories to choose from, there is an opportunity for businesses of all sizes and from many different industry sectors to celebrate their accomplishments.”

This year’s categories are: Lisburn & Castlereagh Business Person of the Year; Rising Star; Young Entrepreneur Award - under 30 years old; Best Tourism Business Award; Excellence in Customer Service Award (Non-Retail); Excellence in Customer Service Award (Retail); Best New Business Award Excellence in Manufacturing Award; Best Exporting Business Award; Business Growth Award; Best Social Enterprise Business Award Best Eating Establishment (Non-Licensed); Best Eating Establishment (Licensed); Innovation Award (sponsored by South Eastern Regional College); Best Family Business Award; Commitment to Responsible Business Award.