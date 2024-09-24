Esteemed former NASA astronaut touches down at Northern Ireland commercial testing firm
Esteemed former National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Catherine (Cady) Coleman touched down in Newry recently as part of a special visit to commercial testing facility, Resonate Testing.
Born in South Carolina and a retired colonel in the United States Air Force, Cady flew twice on the Space Shuttle Columbia and spent almost six months living and working aboard the International Space Station as the Lead Robotics and Lead Science Officer.
With a number of delegates present from Invest Northern Ireland, the US Consulate, Newry Regeneration, NI SPACE and representatives from Northern Ireland Space companies, Resonate Testing hosted a roundtable discussion which centred around the region’s evolving space sector and Resonate Testing’s essential role within it.
“We were delighted to welcome Cady to our facility,” said Tom Mallon, managing director of Resonate Testing.
“Northern Ireland’s space sector is continuously growing, and it has quickly established itself as a global leader in terms of manufacturing, testing and expertise and we’re very proud to play our part in that.
“It was a fantastic opportunity to speak with someone as renowned as Cady to inform her about the achievements that Northern Ireland is making within the global space sector and to tell her more about the services that Resonate Testing offers.”
A mechanical and environmental test facilitator servicing a plethora of sectors, Resonate Testing has been involved in a number of high-profile space projects in recent times including the launch vehicle for the James Webb Space Telescope, Ariane 6 and Vega-C. It is also a member of the UK Space Trade Association and the Catapult Centre at Harwell.
“It’s currently a very exciting time for the space sector in Northern Ireland and to have the support of highly influential and knowledgeable people like Cady really means a lot,” continued Tom. “Cady’s experience in space exploration brings invaluable insights as the industry constantly navigates new advances in technology that enable us to discover more about our galaxy and beyond.”
Meanwhile, Robert Hill, space advisor and cluster manager at NI SPACE, added: “Northern Ireland is punching well above its weight in terms of its contribution to the global space sector and Cady’s visit really cements this. We have world-class testing facilities, manufacturers, scientists and engineers – and we even have our very first astronaut, Rosemary Coogan, who graduated European Space Agency (ESA) training earlier this year.
“With rapid expansions in science and technology, there has never been a more exciting time to be part of the local space sector, and roundtable discussions like these play a crucial role in advancing it and fostering collaboration between key players in the industry.”
