Esther awarded for ‘outstanding innovation’

Banbridge woman Dr Esther Skelly-Smith was presented the Award for Outstanding Innovation, (Small Business) at the 2019 Women in Business Awards.

Dr. Skelly-Smith, of Shanaghan Veterinary Services, was one of 16 award winners.

Alison Bawn, people director at award sponsor Virgin Media Business, said: “We believe in providing job opportunities for everyone, regardless of what we look like, where we come from, or how we were raised. The success of any business depends on its ability to create a diverse and inclusive workforce which is why we’re proud sponsors of the Women in Business awards. All of tonight’s winners should be incredibly proud of their achievements which will inspire other businesswomen and accelerate the journey to workplace gender parity.”

Women in Business chief executive Roseann Kelly stated: “We are honoured to bring together so many successful and inspiring women from across Northern Ireland. Awards such as these are crucial to promote positive recognition and encourage others to strive to achieve their goals and challenge outdated stereotypes.”