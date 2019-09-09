Ex-Stormont minister takes up Chamber post

Former Stormont minister Simon Hamilton said he is “thrilled” to have taken up the reins as chief executive of Belfast Chamber.

The ex-DUP Finance Minister’s role will be to develop, grow and diversify the 107-year-old organisation’s membership and to deliver on its remit to support and promote businesses across the city.

“I am thrilled to be starting my new role as chief executive of Belfast Chamber at what is such an exciting and crucial time for our capital city,” he said.

“A vibrant city centre is essential to the future success of our city, and my priority will be to work closely with business, Belfast City Council and government to help deliver the investment we need to help our city to fulfil the huge potential we know it has.”

He added: “Belfast is the beating heart of the economy of Northern Ireland and we are committed to strengthening that in any way we can.

“First and foremost, I will be developing and delivering a ‘Vision for Belfast’.

“Over the coming weeks, I will be meeting and engaging with our members and stakeholders to take views, gauge priorities and develop an ambitious strategy for bringing about the change we all want to see.”

Rajesh Rana, president of Belfast Chamber, welcomed Mr Hamilton to the high-profile role and said he believes the former Strangford MLA “has the experience and skills” the organisation needs going forward.