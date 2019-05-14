Excellence recognised at the Belfast Business Awards for 2019

Hospitality entrepreneur Willie Jack has been given a lifetime achievement award for his work in Belfast as the best from among the city’s business community were recognised at the Belfast Business Awards 2019.

Mr Jack has been a mainstay and a significant investor in what has grown into Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter and was honoured alongside other champions in a variety of categories.

Held at Titanic Belfast, the awards, which are organised by Belfast Chamber and supported by principal sponsor Bank of Ireland UK, have become synonymous with recognising excellence, celebrating and rewarding exceptional achievements across a range of industries in Northern Ireland.

The 21 top businesses who scooped an award, showcase the strength and depth of Belfast Business talent, diversity and competitiveness.

Now in their fifth year, the awards recognised a plethora of industries, talent and teams including iMultiply which won Customer Service Excellence in Professional Services, Glandore which won Family Business, Gareth Murphy, of Vertigo Holdings, named Business Person of the Year and Translink which won Best Marketing Iniatitive for the Glider.

“Bank of Ireland is extremely proud to partner for a fifth consecutive year as principal sponsor of The Belfast Business Awards,” said Paul McClurg, head of Belfast business banking at Bank of Ireland UK.

“Having been involved from its inauguration we’ve witnessed firsthand the important role these awards play in building confidence and showcasing Belfast as a vibrant commercial city, a destination for business.

Rajesh Rana, president of Belfast Chamber said: “This city is becoming truly a regional powerhouse – each of the winners really showcased the unbelievable talent we have in our country – many of these businesses are trading on a global scale and employing hundreds of people.

“As Chamber President it gives me great pleasure and an immense feeling of pride that we as a Chamber have given the winners this stage to showcase their talents.”