Executive must hit the ground running: Roberts

By Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive, Retail NI

Clearly it is good news that we have a working Assembly and Executive restored after three years. Quite frankly it was a total disgrace that we went for so long without a Government and there is no time for celebrating and honeymoons-it is straight down to business for our 90 MLAs.

This Executive cannot be business as usual. It needs to be radically rebooted and become less about process, more about delivery and operate like any other coalition administration with collective responsibility.

Its Programme for Government needs to be more than just a deal between five parties and instead should also include the key partners in the economy, such as business, trade unions, local councils and the voluntary sector. We shouldn’t be seen as just consultees, but as essential partners in the delivery of prosperity for Northern Ireland.

Retail NI believes in a strong, diverse and sustainable economy, which is essential for a prosperous society, vibrant communities and well-funded public services. Providing an environment where business can thrive and grow is imperative to the strength of our economy. Reducing the cost of doing business, reforming business rates, investing in our infrastructure, revitalising our town centres and above all else, creating an economy, which can deliver for working families.

Whilst all of the new Executive Ministers have a huge in-tray, it is safe to say that our new Finance Minister Conor Murphy has the biggest policy in-tray of all. At the top of that list is fixing business rates and addressing the huge concerns with the 2020 Rates Revaluation. We no longer have a rates crisis – it is now an emergency and the Minister must take immediate action to save jobs and businesses.

Since the Reval 2020 revealed the initial valuation list a week ago, our office has been inundated with calls and emails from Retail NI members telling us of absolute horror stories of over the top increases of up to 40% and the impact this will have on their business, jobs and future investment. Finance Minister, Conor Murphy needs to take immediate action to put a halt to the Reval 2020 otherwise we will see independent retailers close their doors, jobs lost and our already struggling town centres decline even further.

Retail NI has always been a champion of the City and Growth deals but we also need the Executive to do more to support rural towns and villages, by investing in their high streets and infrastructure to ensure they are not left behind. The UK Government has set up a Future High Streets and Towns Fund for England to support change and we want to see a similar fund established in Northern Ireland.

There is a huge backlog of policy challenges facing this new Executive and they will have to spend a great deal of time catching up with other parts of the UK and also ensure we are ready for Brexit in a few weeks time.

Retail NI and its members stand ready to work in a new partnership with the Executive and we will bring solutions and new thinking to the very many challenges as Northern Ireland starts this new decade and opens a new chapter in its history.