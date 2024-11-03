The firm's latest M&A review named Tughans as the most active legal adviser in the first nine months of 2024, with 42 transactions, followed by A&L Goodbody and Carson McDowell

The most active legal and financial advisers in Northern Ireland's mergers and acquisition (M&A) sector so far in 2024 have been named in a new report by Experian Market IQ.

The firm's latest M&A review named Tughans as the most active legal adviser in the first nine months of 2024, with 42 transactions. It was followed by A&L Goodbody and Carson McDowell on 35 apiece.

Experian Market IQ has published its latest M&A Northern Ireland review (image credit: Pixabay)

Also in the top 10 were Davidson McDonnell Solicitors (17 deals), Turley Legal (14), Mills Selig (13), Shoosmiths (five), Arthur Cox, MacAllister McAleese (four each) and CMS (three).

The most active financial adviser in Northern Ireland was Grant Thornton, acting on 18 deals, ahead of HNH Partners with nine, and KPMG and Hill Vellacott, each with five.

The other firms in the top 10 were PwC, EY, Cavanagh Kelly (all on four deals), Beltrae Partners, Deloitte (both three) and Allenby Capital (two).