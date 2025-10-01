Extension plan for M&S food outlet at Belfast International Airport

Belfast International Airport. Pic: Google

A planning application has been made to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for an extension to the M&S food outlet at Belfast International Airport.

The application has been made by an agent on behalf of Moorefield Contracts, Belfast, for the reconfiguration of an existing service station to facilitate an extension to M&S and reduction of three food and beverage units to two outlets.

A supporting planning and retail statement has indicated that one of the food outlets is vacant. The others are occupied by fast food giant Burger King and by Chopstix, a noodle bar chain. There is also a shared dining space and toilet facilities.

Under the proposals, the existing food court will be reconfigured to extend the M&S branch and retain two larger hot food units. Additional staff facilities will be delivered.

The report has indicated the planned development will lead to the creation of ten new jobs in addition to the 41 posts at present and will facilitate an additional 2,435 product lines. The “catchment” of the proposal is expected to be from within the airport.

In May, a terminal expansion was opened at Belfast International Airport as the first phase of a £100m investment programme.

In November of last year, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council granted planning permission for a new 81-bedroom Premier Inn Hotel near Belfast International Airport.

Whitbread PLC, owner of Premier Inn, has said the £6m hotel is scheduled to open in 2026 at the junction of Airport Road, Antrim Road and British Road.

A report to the council’s planning committee said: “Due to the nature of the development proposals, it is anticipated that the majority of visitors to the hotel will be associated with other airport related activity.”