These courses will provide participants with pre-employment training, funded by the Department for the Economy, creating an important skills pipeline for the 1,000 new jobs in Northern Ireland

Professional Services firm, EY NI, kicked off the first in a new series of assured skills academy training courses following their recent announcement of 1,000 new jobs in Northern Ireland.

The data and analytics training course, delivered by Belfast Met, is the first of a number of academies to be delivered over the next five years. These academies will provide participants with pre-employment training, funded by the Department for the Economy, creating an important skills pipeline for the 1,000 new jobs in Northern Ireland.

The Assured Skills Academy Programme is open to anyone who meets the eligibility criteria, including graduates and those looking to upskill, advance their career or return to the workplace. This first group will undergo an eight week course in data and analytics covering cloud, data management, data visualisation and data insights and will gain industry-recognised Microsoft certifications. On successful completion of the academy, they will each have the opportunity to secure permanent roles in EY NI’s data and analytics team from December 2023.

The firm recently announced plans for 1,000 new jobs at EY Northern Ireland over the next five years, in a move that will bring EY NI’s total headcount to 1,900 in the region. The announcement by EY, a global leader in assurance, tax, consulting as well as strategy and corporate transactions, is supported by Invest Northern Ireland and the Department for the Economy and sustained by the new Assured Skills Academy programme, a demand-led, pre-employment training programme, funded by the Department for the Economy.

Rob Heron, EY Northern Ireland managing partner, said: “This is an important and exciting day for all of us in EY Northern Ireland and for the region, as we launch the new assured skills academy programme and welcome the first cohort of participants. Thanks to our partnership with Belfast Met, the Department for the Economy and Invest Northern Ireland, we can create jobs and skills development opportunities via the assured skills academy programme for graduates, those looking to advance or change their career, or those returning to the workforce following a career break.

"We are so pleased to open the first of many superb courses offering certified, recognised training and ultimately, offer talented people the chance to acquire new skills and join a world class team here in EY Northern Ireland. It was great to meet all the participants this week - such a diverse and highly motivated group of people. We believe that this exceptional course will empower each and every one of them to cultivate new skills and unlock amazing opportunities.

Pictured at Belfast Met at the launch of the assured skills academy date and analytics training course with EY and Belfast Met and funded by the Department of the Economy are: Rob Heron, managing partner, EY NI and Damian Duffy, deputy chief executive, Belfast Met and academy students attending the training course

“Today, we also look ahead to the next five years and creating a pipeline of strong talent to support EY NI to meet an increasing client demand across our wide range of service lines and offerings. These include cyber security, data analytics, Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies as well as tax, audit and business consultancy.”

Damian Duffy, deputy chief executive of Belfast Met, explained: “Belfast Met is delighted to partner with EY and the Department for the Economy on this assured skills academy programme, offering cutting-edge data and analytics reskilling training to individuals seeking to enter this dynamic field. Over the past decade, Belfast Met has proudly contributed over 2,500 skilled professionals to companies in the Greater Belfast area, and we are committed to further supporting the growth across Northern Ireland. We eagerly anticipate the growth and success of our graduates as they embark on their exciting journeys into this thriving sector."

Graeme Wilkinson, head of skills at the Department for the Economy, added: “It is great news that this assured skills academy with Belfast Met and EY, funded by DfE, has commenced. The Department will be helping EY fill around 350 posts through assured skills academies over the coming years, across a range of roles including data and analytics, cyber security, procurement and commercial contract management.