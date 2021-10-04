The giant social media platform went off line before 5pm today in Northern Ireland.

Those attempted to access the site received a message stating: “Sorry, something went wrong. We are working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

It seems that WhatsApp and Instagram are also down.

Twitter remains working without chatter world wide commenting on the Facebook giant being down.

Facebook, Inc. is an American multi-national technology company based in Menlo Park, California.

It was founded in 2004 as TheFacebook by Mark Zuckerberg, Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes, roommates and students at Harvard College.

Instagram is an American photo and video sharing social networking service created by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. In April 2012, Facebook acquired the service for approximately US$1 billion in cash and stock.

WhatsApp Messenger, or simply WhatsApp, is an American freeware, cross-platform centralized instant messaging and voice-over-IP service owned by Facebook, Inc. It allows users to send text messages and voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share images, documents, user locations, and other content.

