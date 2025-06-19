Geri Martin hits back at false rumours and says Castlerock’s award-winning Chocolate Manor shop, is ready for a busy summer and fifth birthday celebrations

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owner of one of Northern Ireland’s most beloved artisan chocolate businesses has hit back at rumours that her award-winning shop is closing down.

Geri Martin, founder of The Chocolate Manor in Castlerock, took to social media yesterday to quash speculation that the shop was shutting its doors or being sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her post yesterday, she explained: "This morning I became aware of some rumours suggesting that The Chocolate Manor in Castlerock is closing or being sold. I cannot say this clearly enough... “The Chocolate Manor is not closing, not being sold, and in fact, and looking forward to a summer delivering chocolate experiences for customers near and far. “I'm so lucky to have a dedicated and passionate team — and we're so proud to be part of Castlerock’s vibrant community. “It's disheartening to be asked by one of my valued customers if we are closing. False rumours cause real harm, create confusion and undermine confidence. I've spent years building Chocolate Manor, and rumours/episodes like this can seriously impact a small business like ours - including the livelihoods of our dedicated team. “We are grateful for your continued support and encourage you to come visit, share our posts and help us continue doing what we love: bringing joy through chocolate. “As always, from my chocolate filled heart.”

The Chocolate Manor, which move from a north coast kitchen to Castlerock in 2020, has become a local success story and a key part of the local community. Known for its luxurious handcrafted chocolate, the business has earned national recognition and became the twelfth Économusée in Northern Ireland. Its reputation has even reached royal circles, with several commissions including a special creation for King Charles III’s coronation.

Earlier this month, Geri announced a temporary reduction in shop hours due to staffing challenges but emphasised it was a short-term change. “This isn’t the kind of update we wanted to share,” she wrote on June 5, “but for the next few weeks, we’ll be reducing our shop hours in beautiful Castlerock. Due to some staffing challenges, it’s a change that’s unfortunately unavoidable right now. I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience this might cause, and I promise we’ll return to our regular hours as soon as we possibly can.

“Please know — we’re still here, still handcrafting every piece of chocolate with love, and still so grateful for every one of you who supports us. This is just a temporary shift, nothing more than a small business dealing with an unforeseen challenge."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geri Martin, founder of The Chocolate Manor in Castlerock, took to social media this week to quash speculation that the shop was shutting its doors or being sold

With their fifth anniversary on the horizon, Geri assured customers that celebrations are very much on the cards: “On a brighter note… our 5th Anniversary in Castlerock is just around the corner — and we’ve got something really special planned to celebrate.