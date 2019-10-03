‘Fame beats everything’ is message of annual president’s lunch

The advertising industry needs to “start focusing on the data that matters; distinctiveness is much more valuable than differentiation; and emotions beat messages, while fame beats everything else”.

These were the key messages conveyed to the Publicity Association of Northern Ireland (PANI) audience at its annual President’s Lunch, attended by over 160 industry professionals at the Europa Hotel, Belfast.

Basil Singleton, Nuala Meenehan, Richard Ross.

Hosted by PANI Chair Darren Jackson with PANI President, Tony Axon, the packed event featured a keynote speech from Les Binet, Head of Effectiveness at London’s Adam & Eve DDB and a Fellow of the IPA.

Darren said: “It was an honour to host the Annual President’s Lunch, now in its seventh consecutive year.

“The event gives an opportunity to professionals across a range of sectors, including media agencies and outlets, in-house marketing divisions and advertising sales teams, to come together and share knowledge, network and celebrate excellence.

“PANI is a firm believer in ongoing education and development, and so to have renowned industry expert, Les Binet, speak at the annual lunch was invaluable for our members.

“He has made a huge contribution to how the advertising industry operates and he lived up to his reputation for delivering an engaging and insightful talk.”

Following lunch, past PANI Chair Nuala Meenahan was presented with a lifetime achievement award for ‘Contribution to the Industry’.

Darren continued: “The President’s annual lunch is one of the best received events on the calendar and 2019 was no exception.

“In addition to an unforgettable session for our members, we were also able to raise over £1,000 for Angel Eyes, a worthy local charity that empowers parents and families with blind and partially-sighted children.

“I wish to extend a huge thank you to all of our current and past members who were able to attend, and to the wider community for all the support so far.

“PANI is for everyone and we’re the only association where creative, media, marketing and production communities can network together to improve the quality and output of the publicity industries in Northern Ireland.”