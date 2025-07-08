Ian and Andrew McBurney pictured with Lucinda Davies, the new store manager at SPAR Rathmore Road who will oversee the running of the store after it was acquired by Henderson Retail

Ian and Andrew McBurney, the brothers who run SPAR Rathmore Road in Bangor, have sold the store to another family business, Henderson Group.

Henderson Retail will continue the operation of the store, which has been part of the McBurney family for the past 25 years and has been thriving under the SPAR brand since 2010.

Lucinda Davies, who previously managed SPAR Ballyholme on Bangor’s High Street will oversee the running of the store, where the 23 staff who are currently part of the team will remain. The in-store Post Office will also continue to operate under the new ownership.

Ian and Andrew McBurney said: “We’ve been part of the fabric of the Bangor West community for the past 25 years and their loyalty has helped us sustain an important family business that has provided countless jobs over the years.

“We are delighted to complete the sale of the store to a fellow family business which has so much experience in the retail sector, while keeping the community at its core. It means our team is in good hands and local shoppers will benefit from continued value and quality of products, with fresh and local ranges available right on their doorsteps.

"I’m sure the company has big plans for the store which will also drive growth for the area.”

George Rankin, retail director at Henderson Group added: “The McBurneys have built a store that continues to deliver for their local community after their investments and growth over the past 25 years.

"We are delighted to build on the next chapter of this business, with the family business ethos at heart, and will continue to provide fresh, local and quality products at value prices for our shoppers.

“We wish the McBurney brothers, and their whole family, all the best with their next venture.”

Since 2000, the Rathmore Road store has supported various community organisations, clubs and charities including Rathmore Primary School, Grange Primary School, Bangor Rugby and Cricket Club, local churches and the local Assisi Animal Sanctuary, which will continue under the Henderson Retail ownership.

SPAR Rathmore Road has also contributed towards SPAR’s charity partnership with Marie Curie, which has raised over £985,000 since 2017.

New store manager, Lucinda Davies added: “I am really excited to take the reins at SPAR Rathmore Road and continue to grow the community connections within the neighbourhood. The store is heavily relied upon, from residents of the area picking up their everyday essentials, to pupils calling in for an after-school treat, not to mention the many clubs and charities that the store has supported over the years.