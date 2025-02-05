Family-owned coach and bus operator, Matthews Coach Hire, which has a local freehold depot, has been acquired by British multi-national transport group, FirstGroup. Credit: Matthews Coach Hire

The acquisition of Matthews Coach Hire is built around the operation of six licensed, commercial routes and includes the operator's freehold depot, located between Dublin and Belfast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family-owned coach and bus operator, which has a local freehold depot, has been acquired by British multi-national transport group, FirstGroup.

Matthews Coach Hire based in Ireland, which was founded in 1995 and today and has a fleet of more than 40 vehicles, is built around the operation of six licensed, commercial routes between two key and rapidly growing commuter towns, Drogheda and Dundalk. The acquisition includes the operator's freehold depot, located between Dublin and Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The acquisition was said to complement FirstGroup's Aircoach business, providing increased access to the non-airport commuter market in Ireland and widening the listed firm's stakeholder network. Aircoach purchased Londonderry-based airport minicoach specialist Airporter in 2022.

Members of Matthews' leadership team will remain with the business to lead the day-to-day operations with oversight provided by Kim Swan, managing director, Aircoach and the wider First Bus leadership team.

Graham Sutherland, FirstGroup chief executive, said: "The acquisition of Matthews Coach Hire, an established, profitable business builds on our recent strategic acquisitions in First Bus.

"It will complement our existing operations and allow us to expand our presence in the non-airport commuter and B2B markets in Ireland and we look forward to taking the business forward."

For the 12 months to August 2023, Matthews reported revenues of €8.8m and EBIT of €1.2m.