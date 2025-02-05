Family-owned coach business snapped up by FirstGroup

By Claire Cartmill
Published 5th Feb 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 12:15 BST
Family-owned coach and bus operator, Matthews Coach Hire, which has a local freehold depot, has been acquired by British multi-national transport group, FirstGroup. Credit: Matthews Coach Hireplaceholder image
Family-owned coach and bus operator, Matthews Coach Hire, which has a local freehold depot, has been acquired by British multi-national transport group, FirstGroup. Credit: Matthews Coach Hire
The acquisition of Matthews Coach Hire is built around the operation of six licensed, commercial routes and includes the operator's freehold depot, located between Dublin and Belfast

A family-owned coach and bus operator, which has a local freehold depot, has been acquired by British multi-national transport group, FirstGroup.

Matthews Coach Hire based in Ireland, which was founded in 1995 and today and has a fleet of more than 40 vehicles, is built around the operation of six licensed, commercial routes between two key and rapidly growing commuter towns, Drogheda and Dundalk. The acquisition includes the operator's freehold depot, located between Dublin and Belfast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Northern Ireland finalists revealed as 2025 Women in Business Awards see record ...

The acquisition was said to complement FirstGroup's Aircoach business, providing increased access to the non-airport commuter market in Ireland and widening the listed firm's stakeholder network. Aircoach purchased Londonderry-based airport minicoach specialist Airporter in 2022.

Members of Matthews' leadership team will remain with the business to lead the day-to-day operations with oversight provided by Kim Swan, managing director, Aircoach and the wider First Bus leadership team.

Graham Sutherland, FirstGroup chief executive, said: "The acquisition of Matthews Coach Hire, an established, profitable business builds on our recent strategic acquisitions in First Bus.

"It will complement our existing operations and allow us to expand our presence in the non-airport commuter and B2B markets in Ireland and we look forward to taking the business forward."

For the 12 months to August 2023, Matthews reported revenues of €8.8m and EBIT of €1.2m.

More in Insider

Related topics:IrelandBelfast
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice