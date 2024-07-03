Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glengormley-based Nesbitt’s Quality Meats is crowned UK Highly Commended Butcher 2024 at the Countryside Alliance Awards during a ceremony in the House of Lords

A family-run butchers in Co Antrim has triumphed at a prestigious ceremony known as the ‘Rural Oscars’ in London.

Glengormley’s Nesbitt’s Quality Meats has been awarded ‘highly commended’ in the Butcher category of the Countryside Alliance Awards for Rural Enterprise during a ceremony in the House of Lords.

This accolade comes after the family-run business clinched the title of ‘Northern Ireland Rural Enterprise of the Year’ in the Butcher category, earlier this year at the Titanic Belfast, paving the way for their national recognition.

For 56 years the third generation butchers shop has sat proud on the same corner spot of Glencairn Park – first owned by Stuart Edwards, second by David Nesbitt, and third by Alastair Bonar, the current owner who has been operating it for the past 30 years.

The Countryside Alliance Awards, now celebrating its 17th year, honour businesses that excel in their industry. The butcher category celebrates butchers who are providing that key link between local people and the farms and fields that surround them. It commends those who have high regard for animal welfare and who put their community on the map through the quality local produce they sell.

Glengormley based Nesbitt’s Quality Meats has been awarded ‘Highly Commended’ in the Butcher category of the prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards for Rural Enterprise at a distinguished ceremony held at the House of Lords in London. Pictured is Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Neil Kelly with Award recipients, Alastair, Philip and Sharon Bonar

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Neil Kelly, expressed his delight upon hearing of their national recognition: “Being highly commended is a testament to the exceptional service, sustainability efforts, customer experience and animal welfare Nesbitt’s Quality Meats deliver.

"They are a great ambassador, not only for our Borough, but for the whole of Northern Ireland who they represented so well. I am thrilled to see them recognised on a national stage and commend them for their achievement.”

One of the judges for the Countryside Alliance Awards commented: “This is a fantastic butcher’s shop that has been serving the community for over 30 years and where they believe in supporting local farmers and promoting sustainable practices.

"The butchers here are experts in their craft and are always ready to provide helpful hints to satisfy every customer.”

In response Nesbitt’s Quality Meats posted on social media: “We had a fantastic time in London at the House of Lords representing Northern Ireland in the UK Countryside Alliance Awards Awards! We got to meet some fantastic businesses from across England, Scotland and Wales (and of course NI) who are passionate about selling local produce and supporting local businesses.

