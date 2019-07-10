Famous Grouse pub and restaurant up for sale

The Famous Grouse pub and restaurant in Co Armagh is up for sale - at offers over £299,995

A popular spot over the past 30 plus years, it is situated at Ballyhegan, around two miles from Loughgall and five miles from Portadown.

The Famous Grouse

According to estate agents CPS, this ‘stylish restaurant and bar’ has been furbished to a high standard.

It offers a large bar including a pool table, lounge area, restaurant with fully fitted kitchen, function room and a full bar trading license.

It has accommodation for up to 500 guests and ample parking to match.

A full inventory is available from the estate agents.

The well known bar and restaurant was last up for sale five years ago.

With a large lounge - 19.15m x 9.30m, the venue includes a full bar, male, disabled and female toilets.

It also includes a pool table with lighting and a large sun room - 11.20m x 4.70m.

The function room and restaurant, which has catered to many weddings and private events, spans 20.01m x 11.11m and includes a full bar with male, female and disabled toilets as well as a large kitchen.

There is also a basement and storage area as well as a full CCTV system and a Safe Room.

For more information https://cps-property.com/the-famous-grouse-bar-restaurant-portadown/580021