Farm business development scheme to reopen

CAFRE has announced that its Business Development Groups (BDG) scheme will reopen for applications on Monday November 18 at 10.00am.

DAERA says that many farm businesses have benefited from participating in the BDG scheme since its launch in 2015.

The scheme is designed to bring small groups of farmers together locally, to enhance their knowledge of business management, new technologies and innovative ways of working.

New for this year is the addition of an environmental farming option alongside all other agriculture sectors.

This new option will provide farmers and growers with the opportunity to discuss how they can bring about environmental benefits by managing their land to enhance biodiversity, water quality and air quality.

Farmers who may not have applied for previous schemes are encouraged to apply.

For further information on the Business Development Groups scheme, visit www.cafre.ac.uk/business-development-groups, telephone 028 9442 6790 or e-mail kt.admin@daera-ni.gov.uk

Applications must be submitted by 4pm on 24 January 2020.