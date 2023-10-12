Isio has moved its 100-strong team into Belfast’s One Donegall Square South, following its acquisition of Deloitte Total Reward and Benefits Limited

Isio, the fast-growing pensions advisory business, is opening new office on the prestigious Donegall Square, near to Belfast City Hall.

Earlier this year, Isio acquired Deloitte Total Reward and Benefits Limited (DTRB). The deal was announced in January and completed in May. DTRB had a strong presence in Belfast and its 100-strong Belfast team are a part of the 200 former DTRB employees who are now part of the Isio Group, which is comprised of more than 1,000 people across 10 office locations.

This is Isio’s first office location in Northern Ireland.

Mark McClintock, partner and head of Isio Belfast, said: “It has been an exciting and busy time since the deal completed in May and preparing for the move to our new prime location, city centre office has been a part of that. We are delighted to have the opportunity to make this space our home. It is the ideal base for the team to continue to grow and cement ourselves as the market disrupter here in Northern Ireland, as Isio has already successfully done in other parts of the UK.

“Belfast is a hub for actuarial talent, much of it coming from Queen’s University. We look forward to welcoming the next generation through the doors of One Donegall Square and offering them exciting career opportunities in this fast evolving sector.”

The acquisition strengthens Isio’s core pensions advisory business and adds new capabilities in areas such as defined benefit consolidation and pensions M&A. The enlarged Isio Group will have annual revenues of around £140 million and will benefit from enhanced scale and greater depth and breadth of expertise, as well as opportunities to expand its range of services.