‘Fed up with persistent uncertainty’ says FSB

The Federation of Small Businesses NI has expressed disappointment at the “continued delay and consequent uncertainty” following suspension of the meaningful vote on the withdrawal agreement.

FSB NI Policy Chair, Tina McKenzie said: “Since the Brexit referendum, businesses have had to endure continuous uncertainty which has hampered their ability to invest and plan for the future.

Philip McNally

“We gave a cautious welcome to the revised Withdrawal Agreement, as it could form the basis to provide some much needed stability, while recognising there are still many practical details to be ironed out.

“It is highly regrettable that once again Parliament has not been able to ratify a Withdrawal Agreement, instead deciding to delay further.

“Small businesses in Northern Ireland are simply fed up of persistent uncertainty and the onus is on all political leaders to restore certainty soon by reaching agreement.”

Meanwhile, employers are being advised that whether the UK exits the EU with or without a deal, UK immigration law is fundamentally changing.

Philip McNally, Manager, Legal Services, KPMG Ireland, has said: “It is important for employers to consider how best to ensure continuity in their workforce.

“At KPMG, we advise employers to initially arrange an immigration audit of their workforce. If an employee does not have a right to work in the UK and a compliant ‘Right to Work’ check has not taken place, an employer may be liable to a fine of up to £20,000.”