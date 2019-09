Wrightbus, one of UK's main bus manufacturers, has gone into administration, Unite regional secretary Jackie Pollock said.

DUP MP Ian Paisley said he understood employees have been informed the administration of the bus manufacturer is “now happening”.

He described the news as a “body blow” for Ballymena and the wider Northern Ireland’s economy.

Workers leaving Wrightbus