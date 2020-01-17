Finnebrogue shuns soya with innovative plant-based range

Downpatrick based Finnebrogue Artisan has won a supply deal with Asda to produce four new meat-free lines, which will be available in over 250 stores across the UK as part of the Asda plant-based range.

Due to a growing demand for meat-free products, Asda has released the first own-label mushroom-based vegan range which sees four products hit the shelves for 2020, Plant Based Meat-Free Sausages, Plant Based Meat-Free Mince, Plant Based Meat-Free Burgers and Plant Based Meat-Free Meatballs.

The mushroom-based meat alternatives offer a more sustainable substitute than soya-based products – the new lines are also gluten free, Vegan Society approved and count as one of consumers’ five a day.

Finnebrogue’s relationship with Asda has gone from strength to strength since the family business started supplying the retailer’s Extra Special sausages in 2014, with the recent announcement of the production of ten Extra Special Christmas lines for 2019 including the BBC Good Food & Good Housekeeping award-winning Pigs in Blankets Festive Feast stuffing centre piece.

Produced in the Downpatrick-based veggie factory, Finnebrogue is dedicating to meeting the meat-free demand from Asda customers. Sarah Savage, NPD Manager at Finnebrogue, explained: “As the desire for meat-free products continues to grow, people are becoming not only more health conscious but environmentally conscious too, which is why we moved away from soya. We are delighted to see our relationship with Asda grow in this sector with the exclusive range of four new mushroom-based products.

“We know Asda shoppers will enjoy these plant-based alternatives, which are more nutritious and produced more sustainably than other meat-free products currently on the market.”

Emma Swan, Asda’s Buying Manager for NI Local, added: “At Asda we pride ourselves on offering our customers the best product available, and our new plant-based range is no different. Not only is it a healthy and tasty alternative to meat but the impact on the environment is much less than soy-based products, plus these products will be packaged on monotrays which are fully recyclable.

“Working closely with Finnebrogue, we’re so proud to have developed this high-quality, sustainable meat alternative and are delighted to have the first mushroom-based own-label vegan range.”