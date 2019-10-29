First Enterprise Week for Mid Ulster

Mid Ulster’s first ever Enterprise Week takes place next month (18 – 22 November) with an extensive series of free events to support local businesses, from start-up through growth.

More than 25 events will be staged across the week, from drop-in business advice clinics and workshops focusing on everything from financial fitness to developing a compelling sales pitch, with several large scale events also on the agenda, including a major job fair, a new business showcase and a business funding and support event.

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, with support from partners which include Mid Ulster Enterprise Partnership, Mid Ulster Skills Forum, Invest NI, Business in the Community, Department for Communities, Network Personnel and business leaders, the week’s focus is on allowing people to explore their enterprising potential, whether they’re at pre-start, start or growth stage.

Mid Ulster District Council believes that with 9,000 VAT-registered companies, the region has the largest business base outside of Belfast.

Cllr Martin Kearney, Chair of the Council, says that enterprise remains a central priority in any drive for economic growth.

He stated: “We’re renowned for our enterprising spirit and this week not only showcases some of the exceptional talent and success in our start-up sector, but also provides opportunities to connect people regardless of where they are on their enterprise journey - thinking about going out on their own, are newly established, are at the point of expansion or planning for growth.

Highlights of the week include:

A Mid Ulster New Business Showcase, with 20 local entrepreneurs who have successfully started their own companies will be taking part, not only to offer an insight into their entrepreneurial journey, but also to exhibit their products and services, with promotions, offers and discounts available to consumers (Tuesday 19 November, 3pm – 8pm, Burnavon, Cookstown)

A job fair where more than 50 Mid Ulster businesses will be present with live job and apprenticeship opportunities, along with advice and information about steps to employment (Wednesday 20 November, 12pm – 6pm, Cookstown Leisure Centre).

A business funding and support event in the Food Innovation Centre at Loughry Campus, CAFRE, where businesses can find out more about the funding and help available to help them grow (Friday 22 November, 10am – 1pm)