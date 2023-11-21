First-ever footage of the colossal new Great Victoria Street Station in Belfast - now renamed Grand Central Station and due for completion in one year
It replaces the old Great Victoria Street train and bus station, which is still running at present but which will be flattened once the new station is fully built, which will take about another year.
The new station is roughly 10 times the size of the old one, and will no longer be on Great Victoria Street.
Instead, it is being built on derelict Translink-owned land at a new location off Durham Street – a whole block over to the west.
Whilst this will mean it will be a slightly longer walk (or run) from the city centre to the rail platforms – estimated by one of the project bosses as perhaps one extra minute – it is still closer to the city centre than the old, mis-named Central Station (which has itself since been rebranded Lanyon Place as part of this whole overhaul of the city’s rail network).
It has 26 bus bays instead of the 15 in the old station, and eight train platforms instead of the old four.
In place of the old station are planned to be new commercial towerblocks, which may take up to 15 years to be fully realised.